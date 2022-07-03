Singer Ayra Starr has finally spoken up days after senior colleague, Burna Boy, recreated her crop top outfit during one of his shows

The Bloody Samaritan hitmaker took to her official Twitter page and admitted that Burna looks better in the outfit

Ayra’s comment sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community and some of Burna Boy's fans

Singer Burna Boy stirred hilarious reactions in the online community days ago after recreating an outfit once worn by Mavin star, Ayra Starr.

The Bloody Samaritan crooner has now taken to social media to react to Burna’s photo which made the rounds in the online community.

Ayra Starr accepts defeat, says Burna Boy looks better in crop top outfit. Photo: @ayrastarr/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Ayra had initially posted photos of herself in the off-white crop top and ruffled jeans outfit on her official Twitter page.

However, the singer returned quoting the tweet and agreed that her Grammy-winning senior colleague rocked the outfit much better than she did.

“Odogwu rocked it better,” she tweeted.

See her post below:

Social media users react

@GaiusFrancisco said:

"Haba babe, don't say that. own it luv, you rocked it better."

@Spyarewareturn

"Odogwu been smoke Igbo but ur own normal."

@77_slatt said:

"you just wan make everybody know say my odogwu borrow the cloth."

@kjay_wonder said:

"na this kind talk make odogwu crash him bumper for lekki."

@ChinedumIdenyi

"Why odogwu de drag crop top with women?"

@Martezosunde said:

"Odogwu dey enter your eyes? Close am."

@colbykasongo_ said:

"I knew he borrowed this outfit from you , now he has returned it Odogwu Ayra Starr."

Tone down the madness, Burna Boy's mum on singer's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy clocked a new age on Saturday, July 2, and he was celebrated by his fans, followers and family members.

The Twice as Tall singer equally got a special birthday shout-out from his mother, Bose Ogulu, on her official Instagram page.

Bose pointed out how the Grammy-winning musician has made her proud of the man he has become. She, however, urged her son to tone down his madness.

"Let us tone down the madness," the top manager captioned a video posted on her IG page.

