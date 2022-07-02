Music star JJC recently took to his Instastory channel with a clip showing his father-son moment with his twins

The post comes just days after JJC took to social media announcing his separation from the mother of the boys, Funke AKindele Bello

From indications, JJC spent the night with his sons as the little ones were spotted fast asleep as their dad recorded himself with them

Nothing beats the feeling of being reunited with one’s children and this sums up singer JJC’s mood at the moment.

The music star recently took to his Instastory channel with an update for his fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform.

JJC spends time with his twin boys. Photo: @jjcskillz/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Apparently, JJC got the chance to spend time with his twin boys amid his recent separation from their mum, Funke AKindele Bello.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the Omo Ghetto filmmaker took many by surprise after announcing his split from the actress.

In a statement shared via his official Instagram page, JJC disclosed that things have been bad between them for over two years.

JJC categorically stated that he and the actress need to discuss such things as their business interest and the custody of their children.

The We Are Africans hitmaker’s recent update on his Instastory suggests that he and Funke have been able to come to an agreement as it regards taking up co-parenting roles with the kids.

Check out a screenshot sighted on his Instastory page below:

Singer JJC spotted with his twin sons. Photo: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng