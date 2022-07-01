Actress Christabel Egbenya and her family members were in the church over the weekend for the dedication service of her daughter, Chikaima

The doting mum flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos from the ceremony while showering prayers on her baby

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with lovely messages for the new mum and her bundle of joy

Nothing beats the feeling of being a mother and this sums up Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya’s mood at the moment.

Months after welcoming her baby girl, Chikaima, the Nollywood diva and her family members visited the church over the weekend for their child’s dedication service.

Actress Christabel Egbenya shares photos from her daughter's dedication. Photo: @christabelegbenya

Source: Instagram

The ceremony took place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Enugu and Egbenya radiated with joy in pictures posted on her Instagram page.

“As she continues to grow, all I ask God is to protect her and bless her, bless me and her dad and keep us growing stronger in your love, May God bless you,” the movie star’s message read in part.

See her posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mimiorjiekweng said:

"So beautiful ."

tracy_loveday said:

"Baby kaima is soo pretty ."

maxbeatz20 said:

"Baby kaima you are bless and highly favored."

helenpat2705 said:

"Congratulations dear.Amen to your prayer."

irreplaceableantidote said:

"Congratulations baby am seeing father Ugochukwu Ugwu Weldon padre."

fatmata6531 said:

"amen god keep blessing your family and beautiful. Daughter."

nelsonemmanuel5694 said:

"Omo! Our bby is growing so rapid. God is great ❤️."

