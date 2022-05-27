Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently made a public service announcement about his new rates

In a trending video on social media, the Zazu crooner told fans that he now charges in pounds and euros and no more naira

Portable added that he will no longer be doing free shows and internet users have reacted to his announcement

Popular Nigerian music star, Portable, has given fans something to talk about for the umpteenth time after he spoke about his rates.

In a new development, the Zazu crooner shared a video on his official Instagram page where he announced his new acceptable mode of payment.

The singer started out by making it known that he will no longer be doing free shows. Not stopping there, Portable added that he will now be receiving payment in foreign currencies.

Portable announces that he now receives payment in pounds and euros, not naira. Photos: @portablebaeby

According to Portable, he now charges in pounds and euros for shows or even if people want to take photos with him. The singer added that he will no longer be collecting naira.

Portable said that dollars is also an acceptable mode of payment but pounds is his most preferred choice.

He said:

“No be naira I dey use dey charge now, na ‘Iya Shali’, pounds.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Portable says he now charges in pounds and euros

Portable’s video soon trended on social media and the singer’s fans and detractors reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Kennypaul4life:

“Zazoo dey try dey dress mice shaa especially now that you are no longer charging in Naira but Pounds and Euro .”

Pablos_watches:

“Man still looks like throwback‍♂️.”

Bukkiey:

“Yesterdays price is not today's price....Biza Biza.”

Biola_wealth:

“With all the money him no still fresh gosh .”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“Isn't Portable rich enough to change his looks.. He made Naira he made pounds and he made dollars.. I think it's high time he gets himself skin care plug ✌️.”

Dr_tennyjames:

“The way he referred to the Queen on GBP as "Iya Charlee" .”

Zikka_o:

“Trenches president has spoken .”

Interesting.

Portable pays for food at restaurant, tells fans to pick anything

The Zazu crooner and his crew recently stormed a Chicken Republic restaurant and made sure their presence was felt by their patrons.

The music star made enough noise to attract the attention of the customers as he encouraged them to pick whatever they wanted.

One excited fan was seen kneeling down to pay homage to Portable but the singer quickly stopped him and told him to buy any food he wanted.

