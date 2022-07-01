Popular Nigerian Twitter influencer, Uncle Pamilerin , has shared his remarkable love story with his followers

, The young man uploaded beautiful photos of his proposal to his fiance Motunrayo and gave a shoutout to everyone who participated in the planning

Pamilerin also explained how the entire plan seemed unachievable as he claimed to be living a fake life

Brand influencer, Uncle Pamilerin, will soon be tying the knot with his fiancee, Motunrayo and he shared a beautiful story of how he went about the luxurious planning of his proposal.

Pamilerin said he told his fiance about how they needed to do a luxury shoot for a brand and they planned it together as he also engaged his business partner.

Influencer Pamilerin proposes to his lover. Credit: @nclePamilerin

Source: Instagram

He also explained how they tricked Motunrayo into attending the luxury shoot on the yacht and she obliged.

"Boom, we started planning for the Big Day, Stephen as usual (with his super big ideas) said we have to rent a yacht and a small boat (this boy wants to send me back to the trenches, does he think I have money it’s fake life I’m living ooo I said no Wahala, let’s get to work."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The young man further explained how they rented a helicopter to ask the 'will you marry me' question.

Pamilerin also thanked Timi Dakolo and everyone who feature in the plan and informed them that they have a wedding to plan.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians congratulate Pamilerin

A number of Pamilerin's followers have congratulated him on his beautiful love story.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

bdulSunkanmi:

"Congratulations big man."

BlaqBonez:

"Congratulation bro, this is the news we’ve all been waiting for, may the love last long."

MiTHiE___:

"Congratulations, but no go dress like grooms man on your wedding day oo."

Tobydeyforyou:

"Congrats my bro, I don see another location wey I go chop jollof rice and semo."

Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola

Another high-profile celebrity wedding is coming and fans are ready for it as Temi Otedola and her musician lover, Mr Eazi, got engaged to each other officially.

In a lovely video that was shared online, the lovers chose a quiet location surrounded by water as Temi accepted Mr Eazi's marriage proposal.

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy reshared the video and expressed how excited she is for the lovers.

Source: Legit.ng