A popular Nollywood actress recently stirred reactions on social media after a video she posted on her Instagram page

In the viral clip, Laide Bakare was seen with a padded bum and a group of children playing behind her, touching her backside

The actress continued to indulge the kids as they sang behind her, and fans have berated her for the video clip

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, has got fans talking on social media after she posted a video of herself with kids on her timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself with an exaggerated backside which appeared to have been achieved by clothes stuffed into her leggings.

The actress then stood in front of a group of kids and danced with her backside in their faces as they sang to her and touched her bum.

Laide Bakare lets kids play with her backside. Photos: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Bakare started to walk around, and the kids followed her behind while singing and still playing with her bum.

The movie star was also heard joking about how the children seem to have not seen someone’s backside before.

In her caption, the actress expressed her great love for children. She wrote:

“I love kids, so much ya Allah i want more.”

See the video below:

Internet users slam Laide Bakare for her video

Not long after the actress shared the clip on Instagram, a number of people trooped to the comment section with different reactions. Some of them were amused, but the majority berated her. Read their comments below:

Kaycube0207:

“This isn't right at all.”

Shez_empress:

“This is rubbish? Fun without moral!!”

Ayindephamous:

“U are corrupting dis kids sister mi.”

Dupsie_royal_event:

“There's nothing bad to this she has done ...Those kids will feel great playing around with her.”

Rotimi_aduke:

“I think she is just playing, her intention is not to corrupt those kid's but bcus if dis generation, pple always think bad.”

Iwalesincalculus:

“This is totally rubbish.”

Blessed_midey:

“THIS IS WRONG!!!!”

Kirawearitall:

“I love you sis but Dis is a no no for me.”

Olabim.01:

“What kind of I moral behavior is this madam... You must think everything is a joke until you see these innocent and naive Kids alleging that you motivate them in doing this.... Just like some claimed they got ritual motivation from nollywood movies.... Please know what, where and how to play with Kids of this ages.”

