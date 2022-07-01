Nigerian upcoming singer Portable finally reported himself to the Ogun state police command days after he was invited

The Police had declared Portable wanted over a video of the singer and a group's boys assaulting his former Disc Jockey DJ Chicken

Portable reported to the police station alongside his father and his manager, but fans are reacting to the singer’s facial expression

Days after the Police Command in Ogun State ordered upcoming and controversial singer Portable to report himself at the nearest police post or be arrested, the singer reported to the police station.

Daily Trust report that the singer reported at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at about 5 pm on Wednesday with his father and manager.

Police grants Portable Zazu bail. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The police spokesman of the command, Abimbola Opeyemi, said the controversial singer was interrogated and later granted bail.

“However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, and couple with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed,” Oyeyemi said.

This is coming after a video showed Portable and some boys assaulting his former Disc Jockey named DJ Chicken.

The Police revealed DJ Chicken has also been invited to tell his side of his story.

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

fahdiga:

"We all know police were trying to make money off him in the first place. Who knows how much he 'dropped'."

teekay231:

"Odaron!!! See as e dey look like fowl wey rain beat."

anodaguy:

"lol assuming dem telli person say Ogbeni portable fit get this kind remorseful face nobody go believe grin."

shittul:

"Y him no carry shoulder up..."

Portable beats DJ Chicken for backstabbing him

A video of controversial singer, Portable, sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.

He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact and he still took him to the said show in Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng