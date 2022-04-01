Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has used her husband's birthday as an opportunity to let the world know how much he means to her

The movie star shared a photo with her partner and gushed over how much of a perfect gift he is to her

Alichi's fans and colleagues have flooded her comment section with beautiful wishes for her husband

Popular Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to social media to celebrate her husband as he turns a year older on Friday, April 1.

The movie star in her short but beautiful message on Instagram revealed that her husband who is a gift from God is her biggest fan and backbone.

Chizzy Alichi pens beautiful note to husband Photo credit: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Alichi also went on to shower complements and prayers on her man.

"Happy birthday to my King. The love of my life. My special gift from God. My biggest fan and backbone. A great man with a heart of gold .Simple, calm but the most smartest and intelligent person that I know. I can go on and on, you just a complete package. God bless the day I met you. I pray for you today, from glory to glory. Long life and more more money. I love you forever. Happy birthday my Gift❤❤❤"

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Chizzy Alichi

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday to your heart."

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday to him."

abigailnebechi:

"Happy birthday to your hubby ,Legends are born in April pls we are so cute and intelligent."

prettykate_001:

"Happy birthday Sir ... Live Long and prospe."

metrinelusabe:

"Happy birthday to the love of my favorite actress I love you guys from Kenya."

chachaekefaani:

"Happy Birthday My Inlaw. Remain Blessed ❤️"

kevinwahongo:

"Happy birthday to one who wins the heart of my crush."

bessy.angel:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Sir. More blissful years awaits you."

I can’t leave my husband because of infidelity

The Nollywood actress had earlier reiterated that she would not leave her home for any strange woman if her husband cheats.

Chizzy Alichi also bragged that no woman can sna*tch away her darling husband because she is a whole package.

Giving reasons her husband is not active on social media, she maintained that the fear of homewreckers is not part of her worries.

Alichi who is happily married to serial entrepreneur Ugochukwu Mbah also said that she believes men are polygamous in nature, so a good number of them are unfaithful partners.

