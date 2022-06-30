Top Nigerian celebrity dancer, Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, recently clocked a new age and she celebrated in style

The choreographer turned 42 on June 30, 2022, and she took to social media to share the good news with fans

To mark her new age, the dancer started a dance challenge and plans to invite the winners to her exclusive birthday party

Popular Nigerian celebrity dancer, Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau is celebrating her birthday and she decided to extend her goodwill to some of her fans.

On the occasion of her 42nd birthday on June 30, the choreographer made sure to give to her fans.

Taking to her social media page, the dancer started a dance challenge with the aim of rewarding its winners.

Dancer Kaffy clocks 42. Photos: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

She posted a series of video clips from those who participated and asked her fans to vote. The mother of two also added that the winner will be invited to her exclusive birthday party.

Not stopping there, Kaffy added that those who participated and did not win will be rewarded with money to appreciate their efforts.

She wrote:

“Pick your best ! Only ONE candidate. The best here would be part of the final 4 who will all attend my EXCLUSIVE party. I select the top three at my party. As part of my celebration whoever is not selected in this group will get a token of N10,000.00 cash.”

See one of her posts below:

Internet users react to Kaffy’s birthday giveaway

Badabyfar:

“Happy Birthday Champ! You are inspiring. Made for generational impact. May God continue to enlarge your coasts of influence. Amen.”

Gracie_o_steph:

“Happy Belated Birthday to you❤️ Gemini Born. The Lord bless your new age.”

Madamemerola:

“Happy Birthday to the one and only Kaffy super @kaffydance. The best is still ahead. Keep soaring higher .”

Michael_dabonko:

“Happy birthday mama kaffy God bless ur new age n amen to all ur heart desires keep exploring ma'am .”

Maribooz_:

“Happy birthday ma, more life .”

Sammiejay_kennel:

“Happy birthday Dr. Kaffy Shefau!!!! Long life and Prosperity. Blessings from everywhere comes your way. And you are highly Favoured!!! Have fun mama.”

Kaffy says she is grateful for crashed union

The popular Nigerian dancer returned to her Instagram page with a post after announcing her divorce to the world.

Kaffy extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who reached out after the revelation.

In her words: "I want to say thank you to everyone. Sent messages of prayers, those who were concerned or worried as well as those who were hurt regarding my marriage. It’s all love and I am grateful."

