Singer Davido has once again taken to social media to bare his mind ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state

The singer who has been heavily campaigning for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, said APC cronies are watching his movement to know when he plans to visit Osun

Davido’s post sparked different reactions from members of the online community with one fan asking him to focus on music

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido continues to stay vocal in his support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is aiming to become Osun’s next governor.

The singer who has made it clear that he doesn’t plan to miss the election took to Twitter suggesting that All Progressive Congress (APC) cronies are monitoring his tour calendar to have an idea of when he plans to visit Osun.

According to the 30BG hitmaker, he has no plans of divulging his exact date of arrival but there’s no denying that he’s going to be live in Osun for the election.

Davido’s tweet read in part:

“I no dey put date !! Dem go just see me like whinch ♀️ #IMOLE !!! OSUN IS READY FOR ADELEKE !!!! WE GO BRING JOY!”

Social media users react

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"Dear David, APC is not on ground in Osun. Your Uncle is indeed very popular but you guys need to be very strategic. APC is willing to pay each voter 20k. Osun people need to reject their money and vote their conscience."

@officialisaac77 said:

"Davido we already know u are going to osun and ur uncle's election is July so pls stop tweeting & posting about this because you're a celebrity not a politician focus on ur album and pls drop a new song July thanks!!"

@Abbeybl33279976 said:

"Trust you 001.....President Davido, fiwan sile sha ma wo wan niran "LET DEM SAY" enjoy your tour jare.....who wan die make dem pai."

@maannkind said:

"I don't think ur uncle even understand what governance is all about, I doubt if he has ability to properly coordinate projects. If he wins, Osun will have their own Alao Akala who went around buying drink for people in club & Lounge , wearing expensive jewelries as govenor."

Davido sends a female fan gushing at a recent event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia.

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along.

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her.

