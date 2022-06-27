Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney threw a lavish culture-themed birthday party on Sunday, June 26 , and it was a star-studded affair

, Celebrities from all sectors of the entertainment industry showed up to support the BBNaija star in beautiful outfits

Whitemoney himself arrived at his event in a rich and regal Igbo traditional outfit complete with beads and a fan fit for a king

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemoney sparked reactions online with his culture-glam-themed birthday party on June 26.

The reality star threw a lavish soiree and Big Brother Naija stars both recent and current such as Kim Oprah, Angel, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Nini, Pere, and a host of others came through in their lovely outfits.

Whitemoney throws lavish star-studded birthday party Photo credit: @singhninofficial/@goldedgetv

Source: Instagram

Legendary Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi also came through for the BBNaija star looking regal in her blue outfit.

Check out clips from the party below:

Liquorose was spotted arriving at the venue with one-half of the P-square duo, Peter Okoye. They did not follow the theme of the party but looked good regardless.

Whitemoney, the birthday boy cuts birthday cake as friends and colleagues countdown for him.

Angel looked stunning in her ankara piece, one of the few people who stuck to the culture-glam theme.

Nini Singh took everyone all the way back to India with her appearance.

Whitemoney showed up at his party looking like a king in a traditional Igbo fit with a huge cape decorated with fur.

He also accessorised with beads and a big hand fan.

Nigerians react to the clips

ellaqueen_x:

"It’s Mr.P holding her Liquorose' hand tight for me."

lepacious_zee:

"Liquor Hotttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt is here."

titilala_brownsugar:

"My baby also looking very beautiful @theangeljbsmith you are making me so proud of your growth."

thuliemcoli:

"Angel is gorgeous, I love her dress❤️"

official_shugaplum:

'"There are levels to this kind of doing."

prettyperiwinkles:

"Saga so jovial."

