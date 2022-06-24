Earlier in April, British rapper, Stefflon Don, had attended a function in Nigeria rocking a regal ankara dress

Fans loved it so much that one of them decided to have the look replicated by her tailor but it did not turn out well

Internet users have since taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on what could have gone wrong

Yet another lady has taken to social media to share her not-so-pleasant experience with a tailor over a dress recreation.

Nigerians have reacted to the post. Credit: @stefflondon, @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

Recall in April, British rapper, Stefflon Don was in Nigeria and shared photos of herself looking fabulous in a green ankara dress with a lace top and a plunging neckline.

Well, the look caused a buzz on social media and it came as no surprise that people hopped on the look.

One of such people who tried to recreate the look, however, was left disappointed by her tailor.

She recently made a video in which she posted both the dress she wanted and what she got instead.

While the ankara fabrics were different, the lace used to make the top part of the dress was also nothing like what was used in the original.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to trending video

bandh_byaisha

"how much did you pay boo!!"

theonlychioma:

"How we wan take judge this matter now when she hasn't worn it? My dear please wear it and stand close to cloth rack."

giddy_gele:

"Wear am first na ur shape fit bring am out."

qween_eccei:

"I literally died of laughter. That tailor is going to hell express flight......"

_annedolce:

"Are you not the one that bought the lace and gave the tailor? Na wetin you give am she use na. She try abeg"

dentitybyyemi:

"Nah... There's more to this! Cuz what?? "

lashfabrics:

"Wear it first"

kwin_eddy:

"How many yards of material did you give to the tailor and how much did you pay?? "

