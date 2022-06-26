Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to warn fans to desist from following his car and damaging it because of money

He explained that he would no longer be giving fans on the street money anymore and urged them to hustle and make their own money

Portable who lamented that the situation has gotten out of hand also revealed the kind of people he would be spending his money on moving forward

Portable has disappointed his fans, especially those who like to run after his car when they sight him on the streets.

The singer in a video angrily declared that he would bot be spraying money for fans from his car in his usual manner.

Singer Portable says he will no longer be giving fans money Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable first lamented that his car eventually gets damaged when fans run after it just to get money from him.

The singer made reference to the fact that his car has been impounded by the police because his signee accidentally killed someone who was carelessly running after his car.

He urged fans to go and hustle henceforth as they would not be getting a dime from him anymore and also revealed that he would start doing his giveaways for widows, granddmas and orphans instead.

"It’s now getting of hand people running after my car always when passing by. No more spraying of money cause it’s turning to something else . If I want show love I’ll rather go to the village and help those grandmas and kids that really need support."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

6ixx_ooh_6ixx_:

"Why you come dress like masquerade like this."

davefitness24_7:

"Keep showing love brother don’t stop doing what you love because of one person."

kadexquadri1:

"Who Dey choose your outfit alaye go change all this rubbish you put on ,you no Dey see your colleague outfit???"

imherdaywharle:

"You just get sense now ‍♂️"

hon.jaybee:

"the person way advice you ...na good person...better way."

official_berrytampa:

"People wey you dey follow talk no dey IG ."

dapo______:

"Baba don get sense "

