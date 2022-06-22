“My Lovers Help Me”: Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5m After Signee Hit Someone With His Car
- A video of Portable begging his fans to come to his aid over the recent unfortunate incident involving his signee
- The singer revealed that the guy who allegedly killed someone with his car is his signee and he had to show up at the station as the CEO of the label
- Portable revealed that shortly after he gave the victim who was hit by the car money, he was told by the police that he passed away
- According to him, his car is still at the station and he has been asked to drop N5m even though he hasn't seen any dead body
Popular Nigerian singer Portable's signee recently hit someone with the singer's car and the man unfortunately reportedly passed away.
In a video sighted online, Portable called on his lovers to help him because the police has asked him to pay the sum of N5m.
According to the singer, he had to show up at the station as the CEO of the label and his car has till not been released.
Portable continued by saying that before the victim of the accident allegedly passed away, he gave him money as the only complain he had was just back pain.
The singer also added that even though there are claims that the man passed away, he hasn't been shown any dead body.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Portable's plea
unical_vibez:
"Lol Oba of Trenches dey fear?"
mouth_pis:
"So this man can be this loyal abi yeye Dey smell."
lawal_damilare001:
"So portable fit calm talk like this "
easi_tinka:
"Imagine, buh bro your blood is always hot try be calming down, and check all your guys wella."
No be me kill person but I go bless the family: Portable reacts, says he was at son’s naming ceremony
the_great_mann:
"Let him get a lawyer first please? We can't afford his rants."
air2dworld:
"Na wa oo. One hit song baba don get record label "
