A video of Portable begging his fans to come to his aid over the recent unfortunate incident involving his signee

The singer revealed that the guy who allegedly killed someone with his car is his signee and he had to show up at the station as the CEO of the label

Portable revealed that shortly after he gave the victim who was hit by the car money, he was told by the police that he passed away

According to him, his car is still at the station and he has been asked to drop N5m even though he hasn't seen any dead body

Popular Nigerian singer Portable's signee recently hit someone with the singer's car and the man unfortunately reportedly passed away.

In a video sighted online, Portable called on his lovers to help him because the police has asked him to pay the sum of N5m.

Portable says he has een asked to pay N5m Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he had to show up at the station as the CEO of the label and his car has till not been released.

Portable continued by saying that before the victim of the accident allegedly passed away, he gave him money as the only complain he had was just back pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The singer also added that even though there are claims that the man passed away, he hasn't been shown any dead body.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's plea

unical_vibez:

"Lol Oba of Trenches dey fear?"

mouth_pis:

"So this man can be this loyal abi yeye Dey smell."

lawal_damilare001:

"So portable fit calm talk like this "

easi_tinka:

"Imagine, buh bro your blood is always hot try be calming down, and check all your guys wella."

the_great_mann:

"Let him get a lawyer first please? We can't afford his rants."

air2dworld:

"Na wa oo. One hit song baba don get record label "

Portable ties the knot with wife at their child’s naming

Even though the Nigerian police directed Nigerian controversial singer Portable to turn himself in over his clash with DJ Chicken, this didn’t stop him from celebrating.

This comes as videos from Portable’s child naming ceremony and his wedding to his wife Zainab Badmus emerged on social media.

A clip from one of the videos showed Portable spraying money on his wife as they tied the knot.

Source: Legit.ng