Giospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently shared news of her engagement on social media and fans have congratulated her

Part of the celebrities that congratulated the singer was popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and after congratulating the gospel artist, he proceeded to make a statement many considered inappropriate

Chiefpriest's comment about Mercy's affair in the other room has generated mixed reactions on Instagram

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's fans and colleagues joined in her excitement when she announced her engagement to her lover Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

Taking to their official Instagram pages, Chinwo and Uzochikwa shared a series of pre-wedding photos to announce the engagement. They both also accompanied the snaps with heartwarming captions.

So you dey like that thing

Popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest was among the several people who dropped congratulatory messages for the singer.

He however accompanied his post with a question which suggested that he thought the gospel singer wouldn't be bothered about intimacy.

"Congrats, so you Dey like that thing.”

Nigerians react to Chiefpriest's statement

officialworldcharming:

"Insensitive ‍♂️"

jummiesbabykitchen:

"Mtchewwww, in this life don’t just work hard to make money , work hard to have sense."

ladyque_1:

"Who no like better thing? "

leeeymarrh:

"The fact that people thing marriage is all about knacking still got me laughing "

justfoodandevents_:

"So make she no marry cos she’s a gospel artiste???? Try dey get sense na."

sommielicious_:

"Very unnecessary question,smh‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

doyenbabystore:

"Some people won’t respect their age. That comment was not needed tbh"

Old video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancee calling her his sister resurfaces

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s engagement to her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa trended on social media.

In a new development, Nigerians dug up an old video of the gospel singer’s fiancee, Blessed, calling her his sister.

In the viral clip, the preacher was on stage as he heaped praises on Chinwo who stood somewhere in the audience and had a big smile on her face.

The viral clip caused a lot of amusement on social media as fans joked about how ‘brother and sister’ had now become ‘lovers’.

