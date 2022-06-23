Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi is celebrating her 28 birthday in grand style and she is sending a strong message to her fans on her big day

The mother of two who has been in the spotlight over her troubled marriage referred to the outgone year as her most remarkable one

Korra shared an image that portrays motherhood on Instagram and Nigerians showered her with beautiful birthday wishes

Ace Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi clocked the age 28 today, June 23, and she is thankful to God for the new year.

The beautiful mother of two and her husband Justin Dean have been in the news for the past few months over issues in their marriage that led to them filing for divorce.

Korra Obidi celebrates her 28th birthday. Credit: @korraobidi

The social media back and forth between Korra and Justin has forced the dancer to refer to the past year as her most remarkable.

Korra shared a photo of herself as a typical African mother carrying her child on her back and captioned the image as:

"Happy Birthday to Me. This last year has been the most remarkable of my Life. I am grateful. Here’s to more remarkable years."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians send birthday wishes to Korra

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Korra Obidi's post to shower her with beautiful birthday messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Janemena:

"Happy birthday To an admirable Beautiful Queen."

Chinonsoarubayi:

"Perfection. Happy birthday hun."

Janemichaelekanem:

"Happy birthday beautiful. May God bless your new age. Age with grace."

Salgbaja:

"Happy birthday Korra Wishing you all good things."

Deb.oslyn:

"Can I order a print of this? Absolutely gorgeous ❤️ Happy Birthday."

