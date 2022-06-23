Most of our popular Nigerian celebrities were all glam and paparazzi before fame, in fact, money and fame remoulded and shaped some of them

As students, it is mandatory to go for the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program and celebrities aren't left out

Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Ushbebe, Warri Pikin and a host of others wore the popular green and white uniform years ago

After schooling in Nigeria, students are mandated to go for a one-year compulsory programme, NYSC in different parts of the country.

While some celebrities went through this phase before fame, others like Davido, looked cool in the uniform and it's not much of a throwback.

Popular Nigerian celebrities as corps members in photos. Photo credit: @yourgirl_ajex

Source: Twitter

For others who had to do their NYSC before fame and money, it is almost hard to believe what they used to look like as fresh students out of the university.

Davido went for NYSC with the OBO swag, many argue that the singer had no idea what went on during the programme for a whole year.

Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki somehow managed to get his uniform in his size, well almost, and it looks like all he did in present age was just to add extra flesh.

Way before Kenneth Okonkwo joined Nollywood and the blood money gang, he served his fatherland.

Fans are surprised that Kizz Daniel who is unarguably one of the finest male singers couldn't look like he could 'buga' a few years ago.

Adekunle Gold has glowed up now, but his NYSC throwback is a hilarious one. Comedienne Real Warri Pikin is now a big madam and her NYSC throwback is still one of the finest out there.

Despite how unruly Zlatan might be or advise his fans to be, he also dedicated one year to serving his fatherland. From this photo, it is clear that comedian Ushbebe has always been a funny man.

Reactions to celeb throwback on Instagram

nafisa_feenarh:

"Warri pickin the hips no be today o."

kofo_a_beauty:

"Haaa...God is good all the time see Adekunle Gold Nysc pics...bobo neck nah giraffe oo"

mayomide04:

"No this isn’t my Ag Baby"

iam_omoiyadada:

"It's the @adekunlegold own for me "

Source: Legit.ng