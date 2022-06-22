Toke Makinwa is one of the many female Nigerian celebrities who have had their behinds worked on and she recently sparked reactions online

The media personality shared a video of herself flaunting her outfit and huge behind as she attended an event

While a number of people are convinced that Toke recently had another job done, others say the surgeon didn't do a good job

Popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa manages to get in the news for her controversial takes or just like in this instance, her body.

The radio girl is one of the numerous Nigerian stars who have had their bodies worked on within or outside the country.

Toke Makinwa stirs reactions with her body Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke recently took to her Instagram story channel with a video where she flaunted her body in a black outfit as she showed off her huge behind.

Nigerians react to Toke Mkinwa's video

zizi_perfection:

"Nothing spectacular joor."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Babe your surgeon no do well oo "

nefertiti___0:

"They keep looking like centre table after this BBL."

teeto__olayeni:

"May the best BBL win . But her yansh isn't yansh,she dey walk and the yansh/hips dey follow am for back."

adornareaccessoriesng:

"She don overdo this thing o , it wasn’t this bad in the beginning."

mj_owen:

"Is it that she can't see what wrong with the BBL?"

gifty_smiles:

"Ohhh nooo this doesn’t look good. This plastic surgery has gotten to her head. "

gingermelon__:

"Naaaaaaaaa "

i_shenandoah:

"Nigerian girls and packaging na 5 & 6. We no reach 10 wey real again ‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng