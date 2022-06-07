Popular media personnel and TV host Toke Makinwa stirred reactions on social media over an outfit she rocked

Reacting to Toke's dress code, a fan took time to preach to the TV host about the return of Jesus Christ

Toke, in a savage response, said that was how she would dress to enter heaven, a statement that has stirred reactions online

Popular Nigerian media personality and TV host Toke Makinwa created a buzz on social media over an outfit she rocked.

The media personality took to her social media to share photos of her slaying in an outfit that exposed too much flesh.

Toke Makinwa slays in black outfit. Credit: @tokstarr

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the photo, one of Toke's fans took time to remind her about the return of Jesus Christ in a bid to discourage her from such outfits.

Toke, in a response, insisted she would rock the same outfit even in heaven.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said:

"Na like this I go enter heaven."

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nelbahba:

"Angel Michael wen it see's u."

bountifulone:

"Angel Gabie: Enter na make i see you."

dayrayeh:

"Nothing we came with,with nothing we shall return .ire oo."

dianasa:

"Pikin wey no get ear. Na so I dey see you ooo ."

homa:

"He’s only coming soon when it comes to women .... Abeg getat"

ayomie:

"You mean her husband?"

jedidiah_christwealth:

"It's the mugler fit for me. I've actually been looking forward to a voluptuous Nigerian rocking this fit."

tatiana_chris123:

"Them de post “Jesus” for status my mama de post hot pictures ."

Lady advises Toke Makinwa over her inability to keep a man

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is perhaps one of the most trolled Nigerian celebrities especially when it comes to the issue of marriage and relationships.

A young lady asked the entrepreneur why she has been unable to keep a man despite the fact that she is beautiful and wealthy.

Not stopping there, she also advised Toke to work on her attitude as that might be the reason for the absence of a man in her life.

Source: Legit.ng