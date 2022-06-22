The second wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin got social media buzzing after sharing a beautiful video of herself

The actress was vibing in a cool ambiance and decided to send a quick message to people who might be hating on her

Judy understood such people's plight and prayed for them accordingly, Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

The second wife of Yul Edochie seemed to have gone past the period of falling for people who are out to troll or make negative comments about her.

The beautiful actress shared a video of herself in an area view where she was taking a cool breeze and listening to nice music.

Yul Edochie's second wife sends message to trolls. Credit: @judyaustin1 @yuledochie.

In the caption of the video, she sent a strong message to her haters, according to her:

"I understand that a lot of people are jobless, meaning most people are really really angry and frustrated! Lord fix them. Amen!"

Nigerians react to Judy Austin's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Judy Austin's post, most of them blasted her over the comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kcee_eunice:

"Pray yourself out first before praying for others rubbish."

Houseoflyan_bouq:

"Even your smile is full of anger. Play the video again and see what iam talking about but how do you expect to be happy when you're not balanced you can't make another woman unhappy and expect to be happy. Judy, do the needful."

Lilian.akpos:

"You collected someone's husband and the woman is calm....you that is supposed to be quite is now making noise....Fear God oh."

Mhiz_pandora_:

"If you been get job, you for no get time to take person husband madam."

Adaeze6592:

"It is the same anger and frustration that led you to another woman's husband."

Pope_xav:

"I see you bossing with your cheap dress and terrible filter… Go get a seat mama,you’re always gonna play second fiddle."

Judy Austin hails Yul Edochie's first wife

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, doesn't care about backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who is the cause of the drama was sighted.

