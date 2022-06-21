Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o spent some quality time at the beach and she pulled off happy dance moves in enjoyment

A day earlier the Oscar Awards winner spent time with her family as they unwound by the shores of Lake Victoria

Lupita lovingly massaged her father Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's feet as they calmly conversed, basking in the sun

Oscar Awards winner Lupita Nyong'o has left social media users impressed after she hit the beach dancing in a bikini.

Bikini-clad Lupita Nyong'o stunned her fans with some electrifying dance moves at the beach. Photo: Lupita Nyong'o.

Bikini body

The A-List Hollywood actress stunned her fans with her well-choreographed moves in a well-edited video that transitioned as the bikini colours changed.

Lupita was all smiles as she shook a leg to South African musician Moonchild Sanelly's hit song 'Cute'.

She captioned the eye-catching video:

"Yes, I'm CUTE! #FirstDayOfSummer ready. #MoonchildSanelly #SoundOn."

Lupita's video attracted comments from her fans and below are some of them:

@jackyvike wrote:

"Haka Kadem kazuri joh kako Verrr."

@justjoykendi wrote:

"It’s the bawdy for me."

@ivynamu wrote:

"Booodddyyyyy."

@uzuriiyanu wrote:

"YOU LOOK SO GOODDDDD! BODYYYYYY."

@jessycacclara

"Okay bodyyyy."

Jenzal:

Summer body is loaded, Lupita has officially joined the bad gang, she looks so pretty in those bikinis though let's not lie to ourselves, I love them."

Hairybabe:

"Amazing actress, real definition of black is beautiful, keep shining with those unique skin of yours."

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her dad on Father's Day

Legit.ng previously reported that Lupita posted a lovely Father's Day message to her father the Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

Lupita took to her Instagram page, posting a video of her adorably massaging her father's feet as they relaxed by the shores of a lake.

The actress conversed with her father as they had some enjoyable family times unwinding by the lake breeze. Most of her fans trooped to the comment section of the lovely post and showered her with beautiful messages

The Kenyan actress captioned the post as:

"Happy Father's Day to the man whose feet I relish being at. #AnyangNyongo."

