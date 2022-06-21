Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o spent some quality time with her family as they unwound by the shores of Lake Victoria

The Oscar Awards winner lovingly massaged her father Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's feet as they calmly conversed, basking in the sun

Lupita posted the video capturing the family moments, and it attracted comments from her online fans who lauded her tender loving care for her father

Oscar Awards winner Lupita Nyong'o has posted a lovely Father's Day message to her father Anyang' Nyong'o.

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o lovingly massages her father Anyang' Nyong'o's feet by the shores of Lake Victoria in Kisumu. Photo: Lupita Nyong'o.

Source: UGC

Foot massage

Lupita took to her Instagram page, posting a video of her adorably massaging her father's feet as they relaxed by the shores of a lake.

The actress conversed with her father as they had some enjoyable family times unwinding by the lake breeze.

She wrote:

"Happy Father's Day to the man whose feet I relish being at. #AnyangNyongo."

See the Instagram post below:

The post attracted comments from her online fans and below are some of them:

@amazingprophet wrote:

"You are the best. Happy Fathers Day Papa Nyongo!"

@enjolihollis wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day Papa Nyongo! blessings over you."

@evelynloganwrites wrote:

"Awwwh, love this!"

@naturallyjamieb wrote:

"You are Amazinggggggg. The strength of a Man lies in the feet."

@mana_innsaei wrote:

"You’re such an incredibly special Goddess Person."

@jwcompmath wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day!"

@msletitiaj wrote:

"Such love..."

