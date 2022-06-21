Popular Nigerian media personality, KieKie, clocked a year older on June 20, 2022, to the joy of fans

The celebrant marked the occasion in a grand way with a lovely birthday trip to Dubai with some of her loved ones

KieKie showed off her luxury hotel, her beautifully decorated birthday boat and more in videos posted on social media

Much loved Nigerian media personality, KieKie, with real name Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, recently clocked a new age and she celebrated in style.

The popular multi-talented socialite made sure to treat herself to a lovely vacation in Dubai for her birthday and she carried fans along on her social media page.

Taking to her official Instagram page, KieKie shared a series of videos showing her time in Dubai and how it was going.

KieKie marks birthday in Dubai. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared a photo showing the lovely view of her hotel and noted that it was going to be her home for a few days.

One of KieKie’s birthday activities was to go on a boat cruise with some of her loved ones. She shared a video where she flaunted the beautifully decorated white boat for the occasion. A series of colourful balloons were attached to the boat for the celebrant.

KieKie who is also known to love dancing was seen showing off some of her nice steps as the boat took off.

Skit maker KieKie's birthday celebration in Dubai. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

KieKie shares gorgeous photos to celebrate birthday

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the popular entertainer just like her counterparts shared stunning photos which were specially taken to mark the joyous occasion.

Kiekie donned a brown corset-fit dress with fringe and lacey details from the chest region that ends in a turtle neck.

She used her birthday as an opportunity to affirm the goodness and the bundle of talented grace that she is.

Kiekie who is a wonder child revealed that she is surrounded by love and she can't deny any of God's blessings in her life.

"Which of God’s Blessings is not worth celebrating in my life!!! Indeed! OLUWABUKUNMI! I’m surrounded with love !I’m singled out for Blessings. I’m positioned for Greatness! I carry the touch of Happiness! I’m an Embodiment of Great Energy! I represent the Presence of the Most High! I live a life of fulfillment!"

Source: Legit.ng