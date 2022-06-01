US rap musician Wizkhalifa recently sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media following a post shared on Twitter

The rapper posted a picture with a caption in which he appeared to be preaching for more empathy and less ego

The post got many talking as they were quick to connect the rapper’s tweet to the title of Wizkid's forthcoming album

It appears Wizkid’s fans are worried on his behalf as a name mixup that happened with singer The Weeknd years ago is about to play out again.

Just recently, US rapper Wizkhalifa took to his Twitter page with a photo post and a caption that got tongues rolling.

The rapper simply captioned the image “more empathy, less ego”

See his tweet below:

Wizkid's fans react

Upon sighting the tweet, Wizkid’s fans and followers on social media swung into action and made a connection with the singer’s forthcoming album titled More Love, Less Ego.

Some of the fans noted that the rapper is copying their favourite Nigerian musician.

Read comments sighted below:

tufab said:

"Baba wan use Big Wiz blow again.. imagine the clash & mix when people search for Wiz - More love less ego and More empathy shows up. Na so Weeknd wan follow us drag starboy. Now dem wan drag album title ."

alexcore_live said:

"Everybody just Dey copy Big Wiz. Respect that name oh."

comment__cops said:

"WIZ khalifa literally copied WIZ-kid."

gbaski0515 said:

"Big WIZ na celebrity to who na favs. No . Fc."

zayxon_tech said:

"Them both get wiz for name."

nelson__carter said:

"Khalifa is a FC ❤."

starp2kagain said:

"Once you type wiz the 2 go pop up now na album him wan drag."

