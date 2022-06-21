Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin got social media buzzing when he reacted to an online troll about him

A social media user posted about men who cry on their wedding days as being faithful people and Ubi managed to get into the conversation

Someone replied that Ubi cried on his wedding day and he explained that he went through a lot to reach that day, fans have reacted

A Twitter user got people talking when he posted about men who cry profusely on their wedding days.

The person opined that such men are rare because they don't cheat in their marriages.

Replying to his tweet, someone dragged talent manager, Ubi Franklin for crying on his wedding day and said his situation is unclear.

Ubi replied the person and declared that:

"If you know wetin I pass through just to reach that wedding day, I thank God tsha."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

Social media users have reacted differently to the interesting exchange between Ubi Franklin and the person who dragged him over his wedding day.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Audkraft:

"The obstacles and hurdles people go through before the wedding day is enough to make you cry tears of joy on the wedding day. The cry has nothing to do with fidelity or excess love for your partner mbok. Some will cry on their wedding day yet marriage no go still work."

Drealmutiny:

"With his full chest he just admitted cheating you can’t shame the shameless."

M.b_nationz:

"Make nobody cast dis update o...once we cry, dem go believe say we nor go cheat."

Tehmiwelth:

"Wedding nah your mate!! They don first wound am with billing for traditional wedding."

Ubi Franklin shares his opinion about marriage and wedding proposals

Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin got massive backlash from Nigerians on social media after sharing his opinion about marriage.

The Triple MG boss declared that marriage is not a must because of the kind of news that emanates from it lately.

Ubi also questioned the idea of kneeling to propose to a woman and still needs people to shout 'say yes' before she accepts the proposal.

