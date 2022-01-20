Entertainment mogul, Ubi Franklin got massive backlash from Nigerians on social media after sharing his opinion about marriage

The Triple MG boss declared that marriage is not a must because of the kind of news that emanates from it lately

Ubi also questioned the idea of kneeling to propose to a woman and still needs people to shout 'say yes' before she accepts the proposal, Nigerians have slammed him over the comments

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin got a lot of criticism over his thoughts about marriages and the problems that come with them.

The entertainer in a series of tweet questioned why a man will have to kneel down to propose to her woman but will still need people to shout 'say yes' before the lady accept the wedding proposal.

Obi Franklin talks about marriage. Credit: @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Ubi also hinted that marriage is not a must due to the circumstances that surrounded it lately:

"Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days you will understand we need to sort some fundamental problems that are left unsaid.

"Some people don't even know why they are getting married, some just want the attention on their wedding day. It's deeper."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Jennykishy:

"Father Abraham don drop motivation."

Swizzbillzz:

"But impregnating women is mandatory."

Bdswearsng:

"People have to learn to stop projecting their situations on others or as a fact."

Esthersky_77:

"But why him marry bfor. Father of all nation two face junior brother."

Jetprints_ng:

"I know right ,when you have been there done that,but marriage is a beauty thing though if you find the right partner,just patience and understanding."

Meghan_9.0:

"He’s talking from experience,well done king Abraham the second."

Source: Legit.ng