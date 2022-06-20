Award - winning actress Funke Akindele's mum is a year older today , June 20 , and the filmmaker has gushed over her on social media

- , , The mum of two shared a beautiful photo of her mum and in her caption, highlighted her influence on her life

Fans and colleagues of the actress as expected flooded her comment section with prayers, birthday wishes and lovely words

Funke Akindele's mum clocked a new age today, June 20, and she has been well celebrated by the actress as well as her numerous fans.

The popular filmmaker in celebration of the special day shared a new photo of her lovely mum in a full Yoruba ensemble.

Funke Akindele's mum celebrates her birthday Photo credit: @funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

Funke gushed over her beautiful mum and thanked her for being selfless and a great teacher.

"My sweet mummy❤️❤️❤️ I love you mum!!! Thank you for being so selfless and kind. Your lessons and mentorship shaped who I am today. I am forever grateful mom. I wish you many more years on earth in good health and wealth ma..."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Funke Akindele's mum

folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday to you ma, wishing you long life in good health ❤️❤️❤️"

iam_alesh:

"Happy birthday mummy ❤️❤️"

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday mama, more years Ahead."

gamlaughinghub:

"Wishing her long life with good health and prosperity."

itskerenkezia_:

"Happy birthday Mummy. God bless you and keep you. Wishing you many more years. May the blessings and joy of the lord never cease from you.❤️❤️❤️"

xty_edwards:

"Happy birthday, mommy. Wish you God's peace and longevity. Thank you for birthing a force. ❤️"

Funke Akindele quenches breakup rumours with Father's Day post

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was among the female celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry that took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day.

Funke, in a post via her social media timeline, shared a cute video of her man JJC Skillz dancing as she added some lovely family photos.

The actress, in a statement, described JJC as a wonderful and caring father, who she said doesn’t joke with any of his children.

The actress' message left many of her colleagues gushing, while some of her fans and followers spoke on the need not to interfere in people’s marriages.

Source: Legit.ng