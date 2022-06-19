Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has dedicated a special post to his newly married wife, Winifred

The recently married actor described his woman as God’s best for him while sharing some pictures from their wedding day

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the actor

Nollywood movie star Blossom Chukwujekwu has taken a moment to specially celebrate his beautiful wife, Winifred.

This is coming several hours after the husband and wife exchanged marital vows in front of family and friends in a lovely white wedding ceremony.

Newlywed actor Blossom Chukwujekwu gushes over his new wife. Photo: @blossomchukwujekwu/@carelfilms

According to the actor who was formerly married to content creator, Maureen Esisi, his new wife, Winifred, is God’s best for him.

The doting husband equally flooded his Instagram page with adorable pictures of his new wife posing in her wedding gown.

Check out his post below:

Social media users react

princecharlesluxury said:

"He who findeth a Good wife ,Finds favour.Favour upon u and Ur home broda I pray u .Cheers. LlnP ."

sophiyajesus said:

"It was a beautiful ceremony .. and the marriage is even more beautiful I'm Jesus name ... congratulations again."

chief_femibranch said:

"Congrats again bro, wishing you nothing but peace and joy ❤️."

miz_cliff said:

"Congratulations sir❤️❤️ well deserved!! I see Christ in this Union! May your home be blessedly! @blossomchukwujekwu."

princessalleyomats said:

"Awww I’m so happy for you . God bless your marriage and keep you both. You will enjoy this one and you will grow old together in love, peace, wisdom, faith and understanding @blossomchukwujekwu now is the time to enjoy Marriage with God’s best for you."

thegoldfish_007 said:

"Congratulations bro! I wish you the best of marital bliss. You both looked exquisite at the event. And I had an awesome time . Cheers to forever for you both."

Source: Legit.ng