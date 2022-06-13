Skit maker Kiekie is currently trending on social media after she was spotted in a video from a recent award show

The clip captured the moment the comedienne fell off the stage while trying to accept an award she had been called out for

While some social media users expressed concern for the reality star, colleague MC Warri Pikin disclosed that it was a prank pulled by Kiekie

Popular Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as Kiekie has sparked reactions in the online community after she was spotted in a disturbing video.

The entertainer was among top celebrities and influencers that showed up at the just concluded TrendsUp award ceremony.

Kiekie rocked a beautiful green grown that also came with a lengthy train that dragged behind her.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Kiekie was called on stage to accept an award she won at the event.

However, the female comic star tripped and fell off completely upon gracing the stage.

Social media users react

thatgirl.dml30bg said:

"Most embarrassing moment of her life rn."

andre_x said:

"Sorry dear, sometimes it’s unforeseen circumstances."

adedoyindaramolaade said:

"Kiki mi ahhh. I know she will post the video herself so I'm waiting."

jesudunsin1 said:

"One thing about her is…She’ll repost the video and make fun of herself I love her soooo much….Sorry sis❤️."

tinotippsy said:

"God forgive me for so laughing hardpele my dia."

africas_jagbajantis_vines10 said:

"Eeya ọmọ olomo. Hope she didn't get injured too much o."

kaybugar said:

"Make una dey wear high heels wey una no fit carry ."

It was a prank - Warri Pikin

Reacting to the viral video on Goldmynetv's Instagram page, colleague and fellow skit maker Real Warri Pikin submitted that the fall was a prank pulled by the comedian.

She said:

"It’s a prank O!"

Kiekie's outfit to event sparks reactions on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that content creator and fashionista, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, attended a wedding rocking a stylish asoebi dress.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the style enthusiast showed off her lovely peach dress which featured a bow at the back of the neck.

However, not so many people do not seem to approve of the style as many people thought it a bit too busy.

