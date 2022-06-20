BBNaija season 6 star, Angel Smith , is missing her late boyfriend, Victor, who died three years ago and she is eulogising him

, The reality star took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of late Victor and showered him with loads of emotional words

Angel made it known that Victor died three years ago and mentioned how amazing he was when he was alive

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Angel Smith, revealed to her followers that she had a boyfriend, Victor, when she was younger and the guy meant a lot to her.

Angel took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of Victor when he was alive and disclosed how amazing he was.

Angel remembers her late boyfriend in a heartwarming post. Credit: @theangelsmith.

Source: Instagram

In the video, they also video called each other, with the late young man full of life and big smiles.

The reality star accompanied the video with a lengthy caption to speak fondly of the phenomenal human being Victor was.

She vowed to love Victor who used to call her small madam forever and wondered how he ended up with her.

Angel also mentioned how much her ex-lover loved milk even though it got his stomach hurting and declared that she missed his unfunny jokes.

"I miss your jokes that were so unfunny I would laugh because of how dry they were, I miss mocking your British accent. All the love I have learnt; I learnt from you, you’re all 19 years old Angel knew, and I’m 22 now; you’re still all I’ve ever known. I would choose the pain over and over again because experiencing you is far greater than any pain I’d feel."

She finally urged him to keep resting and not be angry because she barely visits him.

"I love you so much, keep resting and don’t be angry at me that I barely visit; If there’s one thing we both share in common; it’s that we’re both ghosts."

She deactivated comments on the post.

Check out the post below:

Angel discusses how she lost her boyfriend

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel shared more about herself as she started her media rounds.

The reality TV star also spoke about some of her moments in the house with her fellow ex-housemates.

Angel noted that she would start a mental health blog as she revealed how she lost her boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng