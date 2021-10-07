BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist Angel has shared more about herself as she starts her media rounds

The 21-year-old also spoke about some of her moments in the house with her fellow ex-housemates

Angel noted that she would start a mental health blog as she revealed how she lost her boyfriend

Shine Ya Eye star Angel said she lost her boyfriend to mental health issues. Although she did not give details into the death of her lover, she stated that it is "mental health related."

In a Facebook live interview with PUNCH Online, Angel said a lot of stigmas are attached to mental health, hence, the reason she would start a blog.

BBNaija Angel wants to start a mental health blog. Photos: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel talks about her boyfriend's death

Speaking on how she recovered from dealing with the death of her boyfriend, Angel said she focused on being grateful for the time they spent together.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, people don't know so much about mental health. She added that it is hard for some people to speak up when they are depressed as they fear what others may think of them.

Angel also noted that she doubts people know that they can get better from mental health issues. According to her, her blog will be a platform for such people.

Watch her speak here:

Nigerians react

Ameh Grace:

"She is very intelligent....That why I love her."

Opeyemi Ifeoluwa:

"At 21 she has made it u people criticizing her are still under ur parents crawling on ground."

Rebecca Udoh:

"This one don pass Wasc questions ooo... Wetin happen... Let my babe rest jor."

Imo Archibong Ntiense:

"So intelligent of you babyA, people go die on top your matter."

Stanley Charles:

"Story for the gods. Who don die na him we go dey praise. And if to say him dey alive na story we for here."

Rodiat Yetunde Osuolale:

"I love u angel."

Thembisile Mhlongo:

"People will always talk do you boo do you."

Angel talks about her body

BBNaija Angel discussed her strategy of displaying her body to all the male housemates in Biggie's house.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, Angel made it known that it was a deliberate strategy to be approaching guys in the BBNaija house and showering with them.

According to her, she doesn't care if anyone sees her uncovered as she doesn't place her value on her body.

Source: Legit Nigeria