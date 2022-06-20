Singer Davido sparked sweet reactions on social media after initiating a little treasure hunt in Boston following his sold-out show

The 30BG crooner hid his customized jacket behind a mailbox and called on fans to come to the area in search of it

Hours after the signer left the venue, a lucky oyinbo woman took to social media announcing that she has found the jacket

The lucky fan was seen rocking the WRBLO jacket in a photo and social media users had mixed reactions

Nigerian singer Davido is determined to do things a little differently with every city he visits for his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour.

Following a successful show in Boston, Davido took to social media announcing a treasure hunt of sorts for his fans in the area.

Davido's hidden jacket found. Photo: @davido/@thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

Just before he left, Davido shared a video showing the moment he hid his customized jacket and called on fans in the area to come and get it.

Lady finds jacket

A few hours after Davido’s treasure hunt video went live, a white woman in the area identified as Gretchen Emmerich took to social media letting the world know that she found the jacket.

The excited woman shared a photo in which she was seen wearing the jacket and she tagged Davido to let him know that it has been found.

Check out screenshots below:

Social media users react

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"Why he no talk quick na! No be to enter quick flight from hare to Boston collect jacket return with overnight flight?"

dumebiblog said:

"That lady don pick one million dollar jacket."

bigg_juls said:

"Omo I wish I fit take keke reach there (na me for pick am)David and doings 5&6."

iamitohan_p said:

"Lol if na lagos that jacket would have been seen in less than 5mins."

princecharmy said:

"Congrats to her. No try am for Benin .. Na from inside kitchen Mama go pick am give em pinking."

abiola_yussuff said:

"Congratulations to her."

