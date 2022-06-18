Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus was among those who showed up for singer Davido’s show in Toronto, Ontario

The movie star flooded her Instagram page with pictures taken with the singer and a video showing the moment he pecked her

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section gushing over the sweet friendship between the two

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus isn’t to be found wanting when it comes to showing support for singer and her bestie, Davido.

The actress made sure to show up for the second show of the We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour that went down in Toronto, Ontario.

Davido pecks bestie Eniola Badmus in video. Photo: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Badmus shared a photo showing the moment she had some private time with the 30BG musician.

See below:

Another video post captured the best friends goofing around with Davido placing a soft peck on the Nollywood diva’s cheek.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

sophyblinks_plug said:

"Nah baba Dey run am oooo even he kiss nah blessing to person ."

ijoba201425 said:

"My brother and I make main man no go carry that kiss personally ."

mz_sparklingdiva said:

"Senator baddosky and 001 bond no go spoil ."

a_cup_of_toffee said:

"I need someone to love me like Eniola loves OBO❤️ very genuine."

lifeoforia____ said:

"I love ur relationship."

d.motilola_fabrics said:

"If na me. I’ll not remove that wig again o 001 my fav."

