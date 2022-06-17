Singer Davido has commended his much-anticipated tour in the US and the music star seems to be having a good time

Following a successful first show that went down in Brooklyn, New York, a dedicated Nigerian fan showed up with a special artwork for Davido

The painting drew inspiration from Davido’s latest single, Stand Strong, and his three kids were equally painted in the artwork

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is currently in the US where he has commenced his much-anticipated We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour.

The music superstars had a successful first night show in Brooklyn, New York, and he happily took to Instastory with a post showing the moment a dedicated fan surprised him.

The fan identified as Chuka is a Nigerian living abroad and he decided to appreciate Davido’s effort for a successful show with special fan art.

From indications, the painting was inspired by Davido’s official first single of the year, Stand Strong, as the words were written in the artwork.

To make it even more special, Chuka tapped into the music star’s strong love for his children and featured them in the painting.

Davido was painted alongside his first born, Imade, second-born Hailey and last born Ifeanyi.

Check out screenshots as sighted on his Instastory channel below:

