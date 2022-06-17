Popular Nigerian Runtown made the wish of a female fan come true after he replied her message on Instagram

The young lady had lovingly inquired about the singer's well-bein seeing as he hasn't ben in the music scene in a while

The fact that Runtown replied the young lady got many people renewing hopes of getting replied by their favourite stars

Justb like many other fans, Abby definitely hoped that Nigerian singer Runtown would reply her when she sent him a message on Instagram.

The singerhowever made her wish come true as he replied her message. The female fan in the sweet message had asked about Runtown's wellbeing and then proceeded to reveal how much he is missed in the industry.

Female fan shares screenshot of Runtown's reply to her message Photo credit: @_abby

Source: Instagram

Runtown's reply was short and simple, but it sent Abby over the moon.

"Omg he replied"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the tweet below:

Reactions to Abby's tweet

@ElegbuoEbuka:

"Wetin u dey hide Abigail, show me that thing wey u cover na da one I won see."

@kelvisCrown:

"Make I text Billie again "

@Techdrive2020:

"I’m thinking of how to text Cardi B but don’t want to get Offset upset "

@oyinpeperempe:

"I’m so happy he replied, been worried sick about him had to DM him on Instagram . We misss youuuuu @iRuntown."

@Princecharls_ik:

"Wassup with the big surprise? Do you come online to share testimonies of the answered prayers you have gotten from God."

@iam_tosinfunke:

"Okay let me text Micheal Rainey again. I know he sees my message. That stubborn man,"

Fans query Runtown's disappearance since January after he made a promise

Concerned fans of Nigerian singer Runtown within and outside the country took to social media to question the singer's disappearance from social media.

Legit.ng did a check on Runtown's Instagram account and found out the last time he shared a post was in November 2021, when he shared a photo of himself.

He had also dropped a hint about his new album titled Sign, which has not been released till date after promising fans to drop it in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng