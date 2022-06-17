Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Beatrice has managed to offend Maria's army after their huge fight on a recent reunion episode

The ladies fought over their escapades with men, called each other dirty names and Beatrice pinned a video of herself from the show on her Instagram page

Beatrice's comment section is full of reactions from angry fans of Maria who pointed out that she doesn't measure up to their fave

The fight between Beatrice and Maria on a recent reunion episode sparked a lot of different reactions on social media.

Quite a number of people agree that Beatrice was out of line and simply just displayed her jealousy toward Maria.

Nigerians are bashing Beatrice after her fight with Maria on the BBN reunion show. Photo credit: @beatriceofficial

Source: Instagram

Who can be against me?

After the fight, Beatrice took to her Instagram page with a short clip of herself pinned and in the caption, asked who can be against her if God decides to be for her.

"If GOD be for you, who can be against you?"

See the post below:

Maria's fans attack Beatrice

Beatrice's comment section was filled with people attacking and criticising her behaviour. Some reminded her how she was mute while in the BBNaija house.

olammine_:

"I don’t even know why I follow you self..mtchewww let me unfollow you ASAP."

annygodswill:

"A very local queen."

modelsanimated_

"Beatrice continue to display your madness. When you were in the house, you could not talk . It’s now you want to show yourself. Wasted vibe."

chioma_jennifer_martins:

"Today I know poverty is related to fighting. You want to fight someone richer than you in everything."

mercyofficial71:

"You nor dey date married man? Jealousy kill you."

fra_nk11123:

"You messed with Maria the wrongest person of all people na en u bin wan take trend??? She messed u up mehn! Big time!"

mzzafi77:

"You just displayed your jealousy for Maria on national television."

