Big Brother Naija stars Maria and Beatrice showed their dislike for each other in a recent episode of the reunion show

From a clip sighted online, Beatrice seemed to have made reference to the moment Maria was caught with somebody's husband

The statement did not go down well with Maria as she got mad and the ladies exchanged words and almost got physical

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reunion show has been a cascade of revelations, fights, and dirty secrets.

The recent episode of the reunion show saw Beatrice and Maria calling each other out and almost going physical if not for the other ex-housemates.

Ex-housemates seperate Maria and Beatrice Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin/@beatriceofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Beatrice seemed to have made reference to the fact that Maria was dragged for being with another woman's husband.

Maria in her reply noted that she has been with just one man for years and then proceeded to ask Beatrice how many she has been with since the season ended.

She also pointed out that they never had anything in the house, and they weren't friends at any point.

It took the intervention of the other ex-housemates to stop the ladies from going physical as they exchanged words and fought dirty.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to Maria and Beatrice's episode

ndawanarauna:

"The problem with Maria she thinks she is better than everyone and think she's a saint when it comes to man but the thing is she isn't better at all she had a lot to say about Angel and now when others says her shady sh*it then all her fans gonna cry "

nkoli440:

"Beatrice just disgraced herself, her son, her family and she has made her ex husband look like a saint. Such a toxic somebody."

official__justwari:

"But Beatrice first call Maria husband sna*tcher ..like say them too neva sna*tch husband before."

chommyozy:

"Beatrice messed herself up, you just hate someone for no good reason. I think this is jealousy, and she ended up making a fool of herself."

flaviadinayen:

"There is something wrong with this particular BBN set chai.They didn't give us a show .why the unecceesary fight. Forcing problems where non exists."

Source: Legit.ng