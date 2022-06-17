Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha wentball out with Permament Voters Card campaign drive among locals in Degem a , Rivers state

a Beyond showing up with food items such as rice, oil and tomato paste, the reality star also teamed up with an eye clinic for free tests

Popular singer Mr2kay also came through for Tacha to perform as well as drop his two cents on the importance of PVCs

Big Brother Naija star Tacha decided to go to her community in Degema Rivers state to talk to the locals about the importance of getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star packed bags of food items which included rice, oil, noodles and other edibles as incentives while she did her campaign.

Tacha gives free eye test for locals who registered for PVC Photo credit: @symply_tacha/@FavEyeDoctor

Free eye test for all

Beyond the sensitization and food items, Tacha also teamed up with an eye clinic which offered free service to everyone who registered for their PVC.

The BBNaija star also gave a shout out to singer Mr2kay who flew in on short notice and not only performed to the locals but also joined Tacha in her campaign.

"I called @mr_2kay just few nights ago about my plans to go to my community to sensitize the locals!.. He flew all the way down to not only perform but talk to the locals still on importance of getting their PVCs. Thank you @mr_2kay! Nigerians do not take this for granted"

See the tweet below:

"Degema came out today as the Queen @Symply_Tacha requested. #16thWithTacha was a huge success. Our Team @PVH_EyeClinic was on ground to offer Eye Care Services to everyone who registered for PVC. Thttps://twitter.com/FavEyeDoctor/status/1537507664812548097hank You Tacha for giving us an Opportunity. You're a rare gem with a kind heat❤"

Despite the amazing work Tacha is putting into the campaign, someone decided to tell her how best she could have gone about blessing the locals. As expected, Tacha replied her fire for fire.

"Do it without stickers, do it with love, do it secretly without cameras, do it without making noise about it, and let the result or the outcome announce the good work. That's what it means to bless!"

Fans appluad Tacha

@REALiykelloyd:

"Thank you for these efforts towards a better Nigeria. We must take back our Nigeria. No more status quo."

@cherylvivian4:

"This is lovely. Well done guys❤️ thank you @Symply_Tacha."

@Loadedbrodah:

"❤️❤️❤️ I know the real ones when I see them."

@Stanley96130942:

"God bless you two and keep you."

