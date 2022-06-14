BBNaija star, Tacha Akide sparked reactions when she made a statement about herself, and her fans are interpreting the message

The reality star bragged that she has never been someone's side piece and asked her followers whether they have been in such a position

Her statement got a lot of people talking as some of them feel she might be referring to some of her colleagues who are side chicks

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide got people talking when she talked about herself and something she has never done before.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to hint her followers that she has never been someone's side piece and asked them if they have ever been.

Tacha hints on never been a side chick. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote the tweet as:

"NEVER HAVE I EVER Been someone’s side piece Have you?"

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's statement

A number of Tacha's followers have reacted differently to her post about never been a side chich, some of them feel she is referring to someone.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

nostressme_101:

"Who's this sub for?"

Eksbab:

"You think? I doutbt that. My gender does things like this effortlessly."

Trippin_planet:

"Lmaooo... like say person wey go make you side piece go say babe you're a side piece oh."

Mimi_D_Damsel:

"Sometimes being a side piece is not optional u just wake up one day and hear ur bf is married or has been in a serious relationship with someone else."

Davidfolksy:

"I love the aroma of this vawulence.. abeg call me when it's done make we serve am."

Tacha gives details on the type of man she wants

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha revealed her single relationship status and stated the qualities her prospective man must possess.

Tacha listed some basic features she will look for in a man before considering going into a relationship with him.

Her dating status and choice of her potential man ignited reactions from fans who feel she asked for too much.

Source: Legit.ng