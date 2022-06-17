BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, has stirred massive reactions on social media after she embarked on a PVC awareness campaign

Videos made the rounds online of the controversial star passionately preaching to a crowd of people in Rivers state to get their PVCs

Tacha did all of this in heavy rain and it has stirred a lot of comments from Nigerians on the internet

BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, recently did her bit for the betterment of Nigeria as she embarked on a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) awareness campaign in Degema LGA, Rivers state.

In videos making the rounds online, the reality star was seen passionately preaching the importance of people getting their PVCs and voting during the coming election.

Despite it raining heavily, Tacha was not fazed and continued to share her message even as other people took cover under umbrellas.

Tacha stands inside heavy rain as she urges Nigerians to get their PVCs. Photos: @symply_tacha

In the viral clips, Tacha made sure to sound it that the people’s votes count or politicians would not be paying money to buy votes.

According to Nigeria, if the people do not take back the country, their children will not see a better Nigeria to grow in.

She said:

“If our votes do not count, politicians no go dey pay us money to buy our votes. Our votes count. If we don’t take back Nigeria, our children will not see a better Nigeria to grow in. Sending your children to go and school abroad is not the vision.”

Everybody cannot leave Nigeria

Tacha listed some of the ills in the country including the ongoing ASUU strike. According to her, she wants her kids to school in Nigeria. The reality star also noted that it is impossible for people to leave the country with everyone in their lives.

In her words:

“How many people you wan japa with? How much you get?”

Internet users react to Tacha’s PVC awareness campaign in the rain

Stardocofficial_:

“She’s gradually building an impactful name for herself.”

Dressmeupcutey:

“So this rain was a Nationwide something... Well done Tacha..na woman you be.”

Diane_festus:

“Tacha been consistent with impacting positively . Weldone ❤️.”

Mariah__fad:

“I don't stan Nonsense!”

Mimiokereke:

“Okay I want to cry ...it's tears of joy.”

Chicky_dera:

“Tacha is actually an activist.”

Official_precious3:

“For once I'm proud of you tacha.”

Otunbaunie:

“This is why I always liked her in the house.. this girl will go far”

Chinnysblogmedia:

“The gal is so patriotic.”

Tacha rants about Nigeria's approach to problems

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 housemate, Tacha Akide, shared her opinion about the bad state of things in Nigeria.

The reality star didn't hold back in a video via her Instagram story channel where she addressed the many unpalatable things that have happened in Nigeria and the citizens are not ready to unite and demand a stop to them.

She also questioned how her countrymen are so good at moving on after something bad has happened.

