Media personality Do2dtun is among fans who are catching up with the ongoing reunion season of the BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes edition

The top OAP recently took to Twitter speaking against Angel for telling the world everything she did for her friend, Cross

However, Do2dtun’s take on the matter didn’t go down well with Angel who simply asked him to “shut up”

More drama continues to unfold amid the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes reunion show.

Just recently, top media personality Do2dtun who is also a fan of the show passed some comments on the drama between Cross and Angel, which aired in the latest episode of the show.

BBNaija's Angel tells OAP Do2dtun to shut up. Photo: @do2dtun/@crossda_boss/@theangelbsmith

Source: Instagram

The episode had seen Angel telling the world some of the things she did for Cross as she tried to explain how things went south between them.

However, Angel’s words didn’t go down well with some fans of the sow and Do2dtun was among those who expressed reservations on Twitter.

The top OAP wrote:

"If you would come on live tv to tell the world what you have done for me then it was never from a genuine place. You either did it for a stake or you did it cos you need to hold it against me #BBNaijaReunion"

See his tweet below:

Angel knock Do2dtun

Angel, on the other hand, wasn't having the comments from the media personality as she simply told him to “shut up”.

See a viral screenshot making the rounds on social media below:

Social media users react

papilaw1 said:

"You see waitin see finish de cuz? At times mk we de mind our biz. On a norms this ‍suppose respect u troway as bros way u b. But as u bring ur leg out u don collect."

iamprincess39 said:

"dis guy always has something to say."

emp_boston9876 said:

"The Egbon too dey CAP .. Now your daughter age mate say make you shut up ."

shoesbyariana said:

"Yh he should shut up. You don't tell ppl how to express hurt..."

myfriendscallmebeejay said:

"Like mind your business. Who announces do you know what I have done for her more?"

BBNaija: I'm scared of relationships, Cross says amid reunion drama with Angel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the latest episode of the BBNaija reunion show saw former housemates, Cross and Angel, attempting to resolve their issues

While explaining the situation of things with Angel, Cross mentioned how he never wanted a relationship because of his past experiences.

The reality star’s declaration sparked reactions from online observers who followed the drama between the two back in the BBNaija house.

