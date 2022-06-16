Veteran Afrobeat singer Femi Kuti is celebrating his 60th birthday today, June 16 and has been receiving birthday messages from his family and friends

Like his father, Fela Kuti, who is considered an Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti has paid his dues in the Nigerian music industry and the world at large

In the Nigerian music industry, Femi, with his powerful saxophone in his hand, has worked with the likes of Wizkid, 2Baba, among others

Nigerian veteran music star Femi Kuti is celebrating his 60th birthday today, June 16 and has been showered with lovely messages from his fans worldwide for his effort in the music industry.

Jaiye Jaiye by Wizkid ft Femi Kuti was released in 2013. Credit: @wizkidnews @niniola @femikuti @madekuti

Source: Instagram

This article looks at a list of Nigerian singers Femi Kuti has worked with.

1. Wizkid ft Femi Kuti - Jaiye Jaiye

This song was one of Wizkid's popular songs, which was released in 2013 under his label Starboy Ent and former label Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Jaiye Jaiye" was one of the trending songs in 2013 and still brings back old memories whenever it is played.

2. Niniola ft Femi Kuti - Fantasy

This song was released in 2020 and was quite popular among Nigerian fans of both singers.

According to Music In Africa, Niniola, while speaking of her collaboration with Femi Kuti, described him as " a legend in every sense of the word. We got into the studio, and he gave us more than we could have imagined."

3. Femi Kuti Ft. 2Face & Sound Sultan – Politics Na Big Business

Femi Kuti leads the pack when it comes to Nigerian singers who have used their music to talk about the ills in society.

In his song Politics Na Big Business released in 2015 featuring 2Face (now known as 2Baba) and late singer Sound Sultan, the three gave their voice to speak on politics when Nigerians were preparing for elections.

They spoke against the trend of voters choosing their preferred candidates on the terms who gave them money or food as they encouraged Nigerians to take a stand and vote right.

4. Femi Kuti and Made Kuti – LEGACY +

Femi Kuti is already preparing his son Made Kuti to take over from him in the music industry. Made has been doing quite well and gaining recognition both in Nigeria and on the international scene.

As expected, Made has a whole album with his father, which they dubbed Legacy +, a special two-album package that includes solo albums from the father and son.

Yeni, Made, others, celebrate Femi Kuti at 60

Afrobeats legend and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti's son, Femi, is 60 today, June 16, and he has been celebrated not only by fans but his family as well.

The singer's sister Yeni Kuti welcomed him to the 60's as she wished him all the best in the rest of his journey.

Yeni wrote:

"Happy birthday to my brother! @femiakuti Welcome to the 60s. I wish you all the best today and always. I will be posting more pictures later. It’s not easy to be 60 o!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng