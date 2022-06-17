Afrobeat legend and Nigerian star Femi Kuti clocked 60 on June 16 and he was well celebrated by his family members and fans on social media

Femi has been following in the footsteps of his father, late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti since he was born and he has upheld his legacy

Femi's son Made is also towing his father and grandfather's path and the father -son duo were nominated for a Grammy award together

Since the death of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his son Femi has been on the forefront of continuing his legacy and keeping Afrobeat alive.

Before Femi was his own bandleader, he started playing saxophone in his father — Fela Kuti's — band, Egypt 80, in 1979, where he learned the ins and outs of performing with a legend.

Femi Kuti and his band have performed on prestigious stages around the world Photo credit: @femiakuti

He has then moved on to create his own band, get multiple Grammy award nominations and even earned one with his son Made.

As Femi climbed the 6th floor this month Legit.ng brings you a couple of noteworthy moments in his career so far.

1. Carrying on Fela's legacy

Femi started out his career by joining Fela's band in 1979, created his in 1868 and Positive Force quickly gained notoriety as a formidable group in Afrobeat music.

Over the next 30 years, Femi amassed worldwide acclaim as an ambassador of this righteous music and many humanitarian organizations

Positive Force is still at the forefront of the Afrobeat movement, expanding the music’s vocabulary by adding hints of punk and hip-hop to the sound, while maintaining its traditional roots and political message.

2. Multiple Grammy nominations

Femi has been nominated for a Grammy award seven times mostly in the world music category in with some dated 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013 but has never won.

Femi has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and festivals, and collaborated with iconic musicians across a wide array of genres, most recently Coldplay on their song “Arabesque,” which is featured on their latest album Everyday Life.

The singer's son Made has also been blessed to be nominated alongside his father.

3. Father and son icon

Just like his father, Made is already neck-deep into the Afrobeat business and he got his first Grammy nomination this year.

Made Kuti started out his musical career in childhood as he played the bass and saxophone with his fathers band, Positive Force.[6][8] He started touring with the band at the age of 8.[9] He released his debut single titled "Free Your Mind" in October 2020.

The young man adores his father and it is inspiring to see that he chose to build on the family's legacy.

