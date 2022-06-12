Highlife music lovers across the country are mourning one of the finest singers in the land as Ambassador Osayomore Joseph passed on

The singer died in Benin just five months before his 70th birthday as the PMAN announced his demise to the fans

Osayomore was inspired by many great musicians in the country before he began releasing his own music, fans have sent their condolences

Popular highlife musician, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph has died in his hometown Benin City, Edo state.

Osayomore's death was announced on Saturday, June 11, 2022, by the Edo State Chapter of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

According to a statement by Comrade Willy Eghe-Nova, PMAN Administrator/Governor, Edo State Chapter:

“PMAN has this Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022, lost a great member and music legend, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph. May his creative soul rest in peace.”

The cause of his death has not been revealed as at the time of the report.

The late singer was born on October 29, 1952, in Ugha village near Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Osayomore’s music chartbusters include Efewedo, Baba Na Wa, Leave us alone,’ Evil Days Postponed, and many more.

His music was inspired by Sir Victor Uwaifo, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and King Sunny Ade before he branched out and began releasing his own music in 1976.

Nigerians mourn

Music lovers across the country have sent their condolences to late Osayomore Joseph and expressed how much they loved his music.

Gegertonjaja:

"#Efewedo RIP sir. Your music was a staple in our home back in the days."

Ehis64:

"Pops got his entire round plate records... grew up listening to his songs."

Sammy_psalm01:

"Rest well sir, Great loss to Nigeria's music industry."

