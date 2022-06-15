The issue of equality between men and women continues to be one of the exciting topics of discussion on and off social media

With new perspectives and openness, many Nigerians continue to recognise the crucial roles of women, not just at home but also in the society at large

Women's submission to their husbands in marriage, however, remains a critical topic, with celebrities sharing their opinions regarding the subject matter

Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola brought up the issue of women and submission in marriage which stirred mixed reactions online.

While some supported her statement, others have taken different stands with her opinion as they repeated drag her.

Kaffy says submission in marriage does mean a woman should lower her voice. Credit: @bukolakiitan @peteedochie @folorunshoalakija @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This article looks at four Nigerian celebrities who have talked about women and submission and their respective stands about it.

1. Kiitan Bukola

The actress sparked mixed reactions after sharing her thoughts on the relationship between men and women in society.

In a lengthy post shared on Snapchat, Kiitan advised ladies to respect and submit to men because whether they like it or not, they are the boss.

The actress added that no matter how beautiful a woman is, once she clocks 50, her beauty will fade, and she will retire while men can conveniently marry younger ladies.

2. Folorunsho Alakija

The Nigerian billionaire is among the top celebrities in the country who have urged women to submit to their husbands and added a bible verse to support it.

Quoting from the book of Ephesians, the wealthiest woman in Nigeria buttressed her point as she stressed the need for men not to abuse the submission.

A part of her post said:

"While there are many references in the Bible about how a woman should behave in marriage, there are also scriptures that guide men on how they ought to treat their wives. Often overlooked, however, is that men are equally obliged to love, nourish and cherish their wives."

3. Pete Edochie

Veteran actor Pete Edochie is one of his statements called on women to remain with a man even if he is cheating.

Using the Biblical Solomon who had many wives and concubines, Pete advised that women who were married to cheating husbands should not leave their homes.

He said:

"If you think the husband is leaving the house to go and have an affair outside, put a packet of condom in his pocket. Psychologically, he's gonna think, 'this woman has my interest at her'.

In another statement reported by Premium News, Pete said Nigerian men of today are weak, and that’s why women can afford to talk to them as they please.

In a video circulated on social media, the 73-year-old actor could be heard saying that married women are no longer submissive to their husbands.

4. Kaffy

Popular dancer Kaffy spoke on submission in marriage as she said it doesn't mean a woman must lower her voice, essence and purpose.

"The word “Submission”, if it were a human being, would have committed suicide because of the falsehood attached to how it’s name has been used. First of all the word does not mean one is a slave to another nor does it mean a woman must lower her voice, essence and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man," she wrote.

Joke Silva reacts to Pete Edochie's stance on feminism

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, turned the ripe age of 75 on March 7, 2022, and his friends and colleagues celebrated him in a special way.

A Zoom meeting was also organized for people to celebrate with the film star virtually and it hosted series of top stars such as Kanayo O. Kanayo and Joke Silva.

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, used the opportunity to not only praise the iconic actor, but to also address a controversial statement he had made about feminism in the past.

Source: Legit.ng