Nigerian billionaire, Folorusho Alakija, has spoken on the need for wives to respect their husbands in their homes

The popular businesswoman, however, said that husband must not abuse their position as they are to also respect their wives

People who reacted to her video sermon on Facebook had mixed reactions while some brought up challenging instances

Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Folorusho Alakija, has in a sermon preached about the need for wives to submit to their husbands.

Quoting from the book of Ephesians, the richest woman in Nigeria buttressed her point as stressed the need for men not to abuse the submission.

The woman also said husbands must respect their wives. Photo source: @alakijaofficial

Source: Instagram

She said even though Ephesians chapter five talks about submission, many men do not like working with the part that instructs partners to submit to one another.

A part of her post said:

"While there are many references in the Bible about how a woman should behave in marriage, there are also scriptures that guide men on how they ought to treat their wives. Often overlooked, however, is that men are equally obliged to love, nourish and cherish their wives."

Watch her video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Mmaphuti Fortunate Matshela said:

"Amen. That’s profound Ma and very powerful. Thank you for sharing such wisdom Ma. Folorunso Alakija More grace to you."

N'da Yao Cyril Komenan argued:

"I totally agree with your preaching, but in real facts how "submit" can be practiced. Example: when the couple isn't agreed face to a situation, how the word "submit" can be used to solve that disagreement?"

Jackson Mpala said:

"Madam read the Bible in context before you jump into the pulpit. You need to understand the meaning of terminologies."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lecturer in the UK, Dr Dipo Awojide, has spoken on marriage and how the woman is independent in making a certain decision.

In a post on Thursday, March 31, he said that a husband's permission for a wife to go out whenever she wants to is not necessary.

He, however, added that the woman could inform the husband about her movement plans. The lecturer is of the opinion that such 'tradition' should be discouraged since the wife is not a teen.

