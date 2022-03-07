Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, clocked 75 on March 7, 2022, and numerous well-wishers gathered to celebrate with him

One of those present on a Zoom call meeting for the celebrant was popular Nigerian actress, Joke Silva

The actress celebrated the legendary actor but also corrected his notion about feminism being violent after he made the controversial statement in the past

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, turned the ripe age of 75 on March 7, 2022, and his friends and colleagues celebrated him in a special way.

A Zoom meeting was also organized for people to celebrate with the film star virtually and it hosted series of top stars such as Kanayo O. Kanayo and Joke Silva.

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, used the opportunity to not only praise the iconic actor, but to also address a controversial statement he had made about feminism in the past.

Joke Silva speaks on Pete Edochie's comment on feminism causing violence in the home. Photos: @peteedochie

Joke Silva reacts to Pete Edochie’s statement on feminism

After the pleasantries, the Nollywood actress recounted how Pete Edochie had said in the past that feminism is the cause of violence in the home.

Silva noted that such statement makes one wonder if he grew up with abusive parents or if he was also an abusive person.

The actress also added that Pete had also categorically stated that his father never once hit his mother and he never once hit his wife and that his upbringing wasn’t why he made that statement.

According to Joke Silva, she believes Pete Edochie’s statement is one that a lot of men hold but do not have the courage to say.

The actress then went ahead to explain what feminism as well as gender based violence is.

See the video below:

Kanayo O. Kanayo, others attend Pete Edochie's 75th birthday thanksgiving

Pete Edochie clocked 75 on March 7, and he took to social media to celebrate.

In a video sighted on his Instagram page, the thespian talked about being 75, according to him it's not a small age and anyone who says age is just a number should be evaluated.

He continued by saying that he tries not to let ageing get to him and thanked God for sparing his life as most of his colleagues that they started together are no more.

In another post, the veteran was accompanied by colleague Kanayo O. Kanayo and other people to a pre-birthday thanksgiving service in church.

