Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe seems to have moved past her recent public fight with businesswoman Larritt

It was business as usual for the entertainer who recently took to her Instagram page with a video post where she gushed over her skincare products

Fans and followers were seen in the comment section reacting as many commended the actress

The past 24 hours have been rather dramatic for Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe but the movie star seems to have moved past her ugly episode to something more productive.

Aigbe took to her Instagram page with a video post in which she gushed over a skincare product that she uses for her skin.

The actress appeared to be full of life as she gushed over the product and how it helps her maintain a youthful look.

Social media users react

murtalakaffy said:

"Your look reach for people to jealous u aswear, You look too beautiful for your age."

sheun_phun_mi_ said:

"Can’t love u less Aunty mercy ❤️❤️❤️ remain strong ."

ireayomide2604 said:

"❤️❤️ can’t love you less aunty mercy."

e_f__emag said:

"See as you fine pass all of them and you say make them no fight you. You con still get husband join, con dey do joint business with your husband.. you go London go sell out hall, you con say make them no vex? You never see anything. Run o, your enemies plenty, them just dey manifest for the most frustrated one body."

gabrielanthonys said:

"Yesssss!!!! Look at your skin!! I can testify to your flawless skin ❤️."

Uche Maduagwu supports Mercy Aigbe amid fight with Larritt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu threw his weight behind his Nollywood colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

The actor reacted to the video that made the rounds on social media where Mercy Aigbe was thrown a bottle at a party.

He asked if the person who threw the bottle wanted to be Mercy's husband's 3rd wife as he declared his support for the actress' marriage.

Maduagwu wrote:

"Ever since my sister Mercy got married to Adekaz, Na so body Dey pepper DEM like Ofada stew, Kilode You Na want become 3rd Iyawo Ni? You allegedly shade this woman like say you Dey drag I better pass my Neighbour Generator, yet she ignore you, Na bottle DEM say make you Na throw for party now?"

