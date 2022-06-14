Popular Nigerian singer, Olakira, has shared his take on a viral slang making the rounds on adulthood

According to the trending term, adulthood is a scam and the singer disagreed with the popular opinion

Olakira took to Twitter to note that adulthood is not a scam and that people who feel it is are just broke

Popular Nigerian singer, Olakira, recently caused a buzz on social media after he shared his interesting take on adulthood.

A slang went viral recently on the Nigerian social media space after a song by talented singer, Lade, was released.

The song which is titled ‘Adulthood na scam’ soon stirred massive reactions on social media as a number of people agreed with it.

Singer Olakira says adulthood is not a scam. Photos: @itsolakira

Adulthood is not a scam

However, singer Olakira, seems to be one of the few people with a different opinion and he shared his take on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Maserati crooner noted that adulthood is not a scam. According to him, people who feel it is a scam are just broke.

In his words:

“Adulthood no be scam, you are just broke.”

Internet users react as Olakira says adulthood is not a scam

Olakira’s unpopular opinion about adulthood raised a series of mixed reactions from fans on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ivee_4_you:

“As God do give am small money how ein no go run mouth, mumu.”

Turnupcommissioner:

“This one don go smoke .... The validity attached to money for this country Na hin lead us to where we dey now. Adult hood is not a scam , u are just broke , one youth go see this post he go ginger go do something stupid and u go still call him name for one of Ur songs ... Many of us no just get sense.”

Kiky_ola:

“This one is slow sha, no be adulthood birth brokenness??”

Gifty_smiles:

“Yup. But even the more money the more problems ‍♀️.”

Iamcapitalofficial:

“That song is for trenches, rich people can’t relate.”

Biggiboss2021:

“People are really broke oh, thank God for cruise .”

Omidan.abeni:

“I am broke and so? Am I the only one that’s broke? Why are you shouting on my head?”

The_kiki2:

“Because say na scam na why I broke. As a child, dem Dey gift me money, 100, 200, 500 even 1k . Now to win giveaway as adult na war.”

Don't live shawarma life on Gala income - Olakira

Singer Olakira some time back decided to take up the role of a motivational speaker.

The Maserati crooner gave advice on spending wisely according to one's earnings so as not to end up with regrets.

Olakira's advice was a wake-up call for some of his colleagues and fans who are fond of living expensive lifestyles and going out of their ways to buy things just to oppress others.

