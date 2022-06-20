President George Weah of Liberia is currently trending in the Nigerian social media space after he was spotted in a heart-lifting video

The politician who was recently at a public event joined Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel’s viral #BugaChallenge

Age appeared to have nothing on President Weah who moved his body energetically to the track and even jumped on his feet at some point

The video has since gone viral in the online community with many Nigerians expressing satisfaction and commending the president

Singer Kizz Daniel's #BugaChallenge doesn’t seem to be wrapping up anytime soon as another public figure has jumped on it.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment President George Weah of Liberia hopped on the challenge at a public function.

Liberian president joins Kizz Daniel's Buga Challenge.

Source: Instagram

President Weah appeared just like young and energetic youths who have been participating in the challenge since it started several weeks ago.

The president didn’t mind the fact that he was fully suited as he moved his body, twisted his waist and even jumped on his feet at some point.

Hundreds of Liberians who witnessed the spectacular moment couldn’t help but shout in excitement as they hailed their leader.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

authenticmuy said:

"This is so beautiful . Our musicians are doing greatly well. We are so proud of them. This is awesome."

rockbeebiesworld said:

"Politicians everywhere just dey Buga. Song of the season."

ferg_fire said:

"See president na ❤️ no b all this walking deads."

official_olayusuf said:

"Liberians took their destiny away from the old class. It wasn’t easy but they fought for it and won."

ken_bracey said:

"See as president young, no be ancient of days wey Dey rule naija."

debbie.gold.37017 said:

"Buhari and Tinubu left the group chat ."

